NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public School Board voted on the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan at its meeting Thursday.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said the format, components, and name have all been adjusted to meet the requirements set forth by the American Rescue Act.
Thompson said the plan indicates they’ll have 100 percent of students in-person for learning.
"Masks are encouraged for students and staff who aren't vaccinated. We will continue social distancing at three feet instead of six feet. We will continue our COVID cleaning and HVAC strategies. We will make sure hand sanitizer is readily available for students and staff. We will increase our lunch options and we will follow our normal health procedures regarding illness."
Thompson said they put together a survey for parents to gather their feedback of the plan, but only received 183 responses. Out of the 180 English responses, 83 percent supported it and 17 percent didn’t.
She said every six months they’ll be required to revise the plan.
The board voted unanimously to approve it.