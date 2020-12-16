KANSAS CITY, MO - The coronavirus pandemic has changed dairy consumption trends.
Consumer Insights Manager for Midwest Dairy, Megan Sheets tells News Talk WJAG, there have been a lot more people cooking and baking at home because of the pandemic which is good for the dairy industry.
"We've seen an increase in all dairy categories at retail this year with the largest spikes being cheese and butter. We've also seen with all of the time people are spending at home, not only are dairy sales increasing for all this cooking and baking, but people are snacking more at home which has really fuels the cheese market."
Sheets says the increase in retail hasn’t offset the losses in food service, however they’re hoping to continue capturing that market going into 2021.
She says a couple other dairy consumer behaviors they expect to continue for the foreseeable future include sustainability and e-commerce.
For more information visit MidwestDairy.Com.