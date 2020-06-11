NORFOLK - The remainder of this past school year, kids across the nation had to learn remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Norfolk Public Schools has compiled results from a recent survey sent out to parents asking them how home-based learning went.
Out of 4,000 plus students, there were only 500 responses with the most coming from Senior High and Junior High parents.
Director of Teaching and Learning, Beth Nelson said there were a few reoccurring comments from the survey.
"It was hard to motivate my child to do school work at home, I was unsure how to help my child, and we struggled with adequate Wi-Fi. We had other comments, but too many to share."
Nelson said they had quite a few positive comments with some even thanking the school for doing the lunch program.
She said administrators have access to the survey results and comments so they can see what was angled at their building.