LINCOLN - Results from an ethanol study was highlighted Monday during Governor Pete Ricketts’ press briefing.
Ricketts said the study started in May of 2019 they used higher ethanol blends in conventional vehicles.
He said in 40 state fleet vehicles and ten Nebraska State Patrol vehicles they used E-30 over the course of a year and tracked maintenance and mileage.
Ricketts said state officials encourage the use of E-30 as it helps the environment.
"So for example by using E-30, you can reduce carbon black emissions from your tailpipe by 45-percent, and reduce the (Nitrogen oxides) and hydrocarbon emissions by over 20-percent. So higher blends of ethanol help clean up the environment. This is something where people by using ethanol can save money at the pump, help clean up the environment, and of course it's great for our farmers and ranchers as 35-percent of our corn crops goes into ethanol."
Roger Berry, administrator with the Nebraska Ethanol Board said in the study results revealed no difference between E-10 and E-30 fuel on vehicle performance.
Results from the demonstration will be made public.