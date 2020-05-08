LINCOLN - Some directed health measure restrictions will be loosened beginning next week in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department's district.
The loosened restrictions, which apply to Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties will allow for the limited reopening of dine-in services at restaurants and of salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, and massage therapy services.
It will also increase the per room/space childcare limits from 10 to 15 kids (subject to the usual child-to-staff ratios).
“Most of our mass testing results have come in, and I feel comfortable with beginning the process of relaxing the Directed Health Measures in this district sooner than the original May 31st deadline,” said ELVPHD Health Director Gina Uhing. “Thank you to everyone for their contributions in helping to flatten the curve in Burt, Cuming, Stanton and Madison Counties. I ask the public to be prudent as the measures become relaxed, as we all want to continue making forward progress on the road to recovery in this area.”
“This is a reasonable first step in getting back to business,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “Area residents have done very well in the work of slowing the spread and mitigating the impacts of outbreak. I’m confident we’ll continue to do so, as it’s all the more important that we retain a sense of vigilance about protecting our health and the health of our neighbors.”