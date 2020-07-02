NORFOLK - The Norfolk Family YMCA has begun phase three of reopening.
Executive Director Randy Hagedorn says the facility is now open to all ages as normal rules apply.
Hagedorn says the 24/7 door on the new addition is now available again during normal business hours for those 18 and older.
"There will be spray bottles and wipes available. When you come in, make sure you use a wipe and wipe down the bottles before and after you use them. You don't have to reserve a court or the fieldhouse anymore and you don't have to be with a family member. Kids can be dropped off."
Hagedorn says the whirlpool, steam room, and sauna are open again and the pool is now at 50 percent capacity.
He says hopefully by mid to the end of July they’ll start phase four and be open at full capacity.