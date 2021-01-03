The Nebraska Restaurant Association
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska restaurants that were allowed to start selling carryout cocktails amid the pandemic want to continue doing so even after it wanes.

The Nebraska Restaurant Association plans to push for the expansion during the upcoming 2021 legislative session.

The group's executive director, Zoe Olson, said it's proposal would include a requirement for some sort of seal on carryout beverages that, if broken, would indicate that someone had opened their takeout drink in transit.

But the idea is getting some pushback from groups that oppose binge drinking and drunken driving.

