DES MOINES, IA - After weeks, and in some cases, nearly two months, states across the country are beginning to allow restaurants to reopen.
National Pork Board Vice President of Domestic Marketing Angie Krieger says consumer research has found people are excited about having the ability to eat out, but they are cautious.
“There’s still going to be about half the consumers out there who say they’re definitely going to avoid eating out. So, it’s going to be a slow start-up for restaurants who have been closed, and the implications of that will be that a lot of these restaurants are going to continue to focus on their takeout, and on having maybe a shorter, smaller menu where they can really control the quality of the food and continue to have some revenue, but not ramping up to what they would have been prior to this.”
Krieger says they have also surveyed restaurant operators and found that many restaurants will remain closed for dining, but the ones that do reopen will market aggressively.
She says companies selling freezer meals have been a big winner with more consumers stocking up on meat for meals at home.