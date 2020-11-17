LINCOLN - A slight decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations statewide was seen over the weekend, but numbers are still high.
That was the message during Governor Pete Ricketts’ coronavirus press briefing Monday.
Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association spoke and said the restaurants have the strictest health codes in the nation.
"During this pandemic, not only have we done everything we used to do, but we're doing it more and we're double timing. If you do go to a restaurant you've seen things like face shields when you go up to pay perhaps, or you might see plexiglass screens. And we're doing every other place that you can sit at."
Olson says if you go to a restaurant wear a mask, and to still consider take out or delivery options if you want to stay home.
She says Nebraska was the second, per capita state in the nation for restaurant take out when the pandemic hit, but overall, revenue is down 30-percent.