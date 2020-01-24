NORFOLK - Mike Hart has been such an asset and done so much for Norfolk Public Schools that the board jokingly didn’t want to make a motion to accept his resignation at the Board of Education meeting Thursday.
Hart, who is the Director of Human Resources and Accreditation will be leaving Norfolk Public to be the Superintendent of the Palmyra-Bennett school district near Lincoln.
He said the past 20 years at Norfolk Public has been phenomenal.
"Being able to work with great boards, outstanding teachers, and great administrators was awesome. The kids in this district are amazing too, and then seeing them after they leave and come back and establish those connections was priceless and timeless. I'll never forget that."
Hart said the Palmyra-Bennett School District is a growing district that he’s excited to be a part of, but will always have a place for Norfolk Public in his heart.
He said he’s excited to finish the year strong in Norfolk.
His first day at the new district is July 1st.