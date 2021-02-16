NORFOLK - Recent power outages may cause some odors when the power is turned back on.
The Norfolk Fire Division wants citizens to be aware if your heating system is running when the power goes off you may experience a hot and or a smoke smell.
Fire Marshal Terry Zwiebel says this may be caused by the heat of the furnace that was running at the time of the outage and the fan shutting off due to no power is still hot.
He says you should check your heating equipment to see if it is hot, which may be causing the odor.
Do not hesitate to call Norfolk Fire to have the odor investigated.
Extreme weather does cause issues with equipment so please make sure your equipment is in good working order.
If you have any questions please feel free to call the Fire Division at 402-844-2050.