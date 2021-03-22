NORFOLK - At the last Norfolk City Council meeting, a section of city code was passed in regards to lawn irrigation.
Once the lawn is green and you start to water your yard, you’ll be encouraged to water only on specific days.
Norfolk Water Division Director Dennis Watts says the city code is a recommendation, not a requirement.
"If the street address ends in an even number, we're hoping they will irrigate their lawns on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. People with odd addresses would irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays."
Watts says adhering to the guidance will help take demand off of the water system and result in more consistent water pressure for residents.
For questions calls the water treatment plant at (402) 844-2210.