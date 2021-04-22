LINCOLN - You hear about the importance of getting a coronavirus vaccine everywhere, but now people, including business owners are wondering if they can require their employees to get vaccinated.
That question was answered Wednesday during a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce town hall.
Mark Schorr, an attorney and head of the chamber’s Labor Relations Council said the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued a very detailed guidance memorandum.
"Employers may require employees to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of continued employment under certain conditions. Those conditions are the employer must show that the vaccination requirement is both job related and consistent with business necessity."
Schorr said employers must grant an exemption from a vaccination requirement to employees who indicate they can’t or won’t become vaccinated because of disability or pregnancy or a sincerely held religious belief.
As for incentivizing employees to get vaccinated, he said an incentive like a bonus or gift card is acceptable, but should be kept small.
More info can be found at EEOC.Gov.