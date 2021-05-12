Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican incumbent Jean Stothert has sailed to a third term as Omaha's mayor, capturing the vote 2-to-1 over Democratic challenger and commercial real estate broker RJ Neary in Tuesday's city election.

Neary conceded the race by 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Stothert declaring in her victory speech that she would be focused on continuing the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and making the city more inclusive and safe.

The 67-year-old Stothert pushed through her campaign following the death of her husband of 40 years in March.

Omaha City Council seats were also being decided Tuesday, although results won't be complete until Friday, when the Douglas County Election Commissioner’s office counts nearly 9,000 early-voting ballots that arrived Tuesday.

Tags

In other news

Republican Stothert wins third term as Omaha mayor

Republican Stothert wins third term as Omaha mayor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican incumbent Jean Stothert has sailed to a third term as Omaha's mayor, capturing the vote 2-to-1 over Democratic challenger and commercial real estate broker RJ Neary in Tuesday's city election.

Be aware of hay scams when buying and selling online

Be aware of hay scams when buying and selling online

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The internet can be a great place to do business and make connections that wouldn’t otherwise be possible in rural America. However, the anonymity on the internet can also make it tough to know who you’re doing business with.

Nebraska moves to shield businesses from COVID lawsuits

Nebraska moves to shield businesses from COVID lawsuits

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A sweeping bill that would shield Nebraska businesses and local governments from coronavirus-related lawsuits has won initial approval from state lawmakers, despite some complaints that senators haven’t done enough for workers who were at risk.