Republican Stothert wins third term as Omaha mayor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican incumbent Jean Stothert has sailed to a third term as Omaha's mayor, capturing the vote 2-to-1 over Democratic challenger and commercial real estate broker RJ Neary in Tuesday's city election.
Neary conceded the race by 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Stothert declaring in her victory speech that she would be focused on continuing the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and making the city more inclusive and safe.
The 67-year-old Stothert pushed through her campaign following the death of her husband of 40 years in March.
Omaha City Council seats were also being decided Tuesday, although results won't be complete until Friday, when the Douglas County Election Commissioner’s office counts nearly 9,000 early-voting ballots that arrived Tuesday.