LINCOLN - Back in July, Legislative Resolution 390 was introduced by Senator John Stinner to look at the fiscal and economic impact of COVID-19 on Nebraska’s Early Childhood Workforce and now results from an interim study report have been released.
Cathey Huddleston-Casas, Associate Director of Workforce Planning and Development for the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska says 231 providers have permanently closed during the pandemic.
Huddleston-Casas says one in four providers have seen their income reduced by over 50 percent and 51 percent says they would have closed without financial assistance.
She says Senator Stinner sees the importance of early childhood educators and is making sure other members of the legislature see it too.
"There are different initiatives recognizing the need for us to all pull together and shore up our early care and education system so that we don't fall into these gaps in the future."
Huddleston-Casas says the Appropriations Committee recommends the legislature explore the policy implications of and steps necessary to fund early childhood care and education as well as evaluate public and private sector financing options.
You can read the full study report at NebraskaLegislature.Gov.