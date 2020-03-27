LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's unemployment rate for February remained unchanged at 2.9%, a figure that officials say doesn't yet reflect the unemployment claims that skyrocketed nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A state Labor Department report released Friday says the preliminary February rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point from the February 2019 rate of 3.1%.
The February unemployment rate for Madison, Pierce and Stanton counties is 2.9 percent...up 0.1 percent from January.
The unemployment claims rose to nearly 16,000 last week from a little less than 800 the week before. The new number shattered the previous state record of 4,003 in a single week.