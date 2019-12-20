Unemployment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate of 3.1% remained unchanged in November for the fifth straight month.

The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Friday that the preliminary November rate was three-tenths of a point higher than the adjusted November 2018 rate of 2.8%.

The Nebraska rate is below November’s national preliminary rate of 3.5%, which is down a tenth of a point from 3.6% in October and down two-tenths of a point from the November 2018 rate of 3.7%.

The November unemployment rate for Madison, Pierce and Stanton counties is 2.5 percent...down 0.1 percent from October, and up 0.6 percent from a year ago.

The department says Nebraska’s nonfarm employment rose last month more than 14,600 over the year-ago figure and was up more than 1,740 over October.

