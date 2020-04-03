Juliann Sebastian

OMAHA - Older adults who are experiencing social isolation or loneliness may face a higher risk of mortality, heart disease, and depression according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Dr. Juliann Sebastian, Dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing says a medical appointment or home health visit may be one of the few social interactions older adults have.

Sebastian says one of their key conclusions was that they need to make this problem one that people are more aware of.

"Social isolation and loneliness don't fit in nearly within our typical health care environment. Those aren't typically considered clinical issues. But in fact, they really are because of their connection with specific physical and behavioral health outcomes."

Sebastian says a lot is being done to help people with social isolation and loneliness, but they don’t have strong randomized clinical trials to compare one approach with another to determine what is really the best intervention.

She says everyone needs to be on alert for someone who might be lonely and find ways to help.

Tags

In other news

Ricketts defends not ordering shelter-in-place in Nebraska

Ricketts defends not ordering shelter-in-place in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is defending his refusal to issue a stay-at-home order for residents, arguing that it isn’t necessary for Nebraska even though 40 other governors have done so to try to keep the new coronavirus from spreading.

Nebraska prisons staff, visitors must now wear masks

Nebraska prisons staff, visitors must now wear masks

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prisons officials have announced that all staff and visitors to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services building in Lincoln will be required to now wear masks as officials seek to slow the spread of COVID-19.