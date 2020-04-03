OMAHA - Older adults who are experiencing social isolation or loneliness may face a higher risk of mortality, heart disease, and depression according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
Dr. Juliann Sebastian, Dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing says a medical appointment or home health visit may be one of the few social interactions older adults have.
Sebastian says one of their key conclusions was that they need to make this problem one that people are more aware of.
"Social isolation and loneliness don't fit in nearly within our typical health care environment. Those aren't typically considered clinical issues. But in fact, they really are because of their connection with specific physical and behavioral health outcomes."
Sebastian says a lot is being done to help people with social isolation and loneliness, but they don’t have strong randomized clinical trials to compare one approach with another to determine what is really the best intervention.
She says everyone needs to be on alert for someone who might be lonely and find ways to help.