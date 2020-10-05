LINCOLN - A new report by University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers documents the importance of agriculture to the state’s economy.
The report shows the state’s Ag production complex accounts for nearly 34 percent of business sales, 22 percent of the gross state product and nearly a quarter of the state’s jobs.
Ag Economist Brad Lubben says those percentages are down slightly from the last benchmark study in 2012, but are still among the highest in the nation.
Lubben says national economic data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis would find Nebraska ranked third of any state in terms of the significance of, or the share of the economy, related to agriculture.
"Even as the Ag sector has become a smaller share of the nation's economy, the Ag sector is still a very critical share of the great plains. From the high plains of Texas to the northern plains of the Dakota's and Montana and right here in Nebraska. There's a predominant share of counties in Nebraska that are fundamentally reliant upon agriculture as a major driver of the local economy."
To view the full report visit AgEcon.Unl.Edu.