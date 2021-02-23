LINCOLN - Repairs are now done on two boat ramps at two Northeast Nebraska state parks with other area parks to see projects completed.
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Regional Parks Superintendent for the Northeast Region Jeff Fields says completion of the second boat ramp at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area’s Weigand Marina will help greatly reduce the lines of boats being put in and taken out.
"With the different water fluctuations we deal with on the lake, when it's lower people with the bigger boats would fall off of the ramp so we redid the ramp and extended it out further into the water so we won't have that problem anymore."
Fields says the Ponca State Park boat ramp washed out by the 2019 flood was also repaired.
As for other projects, he says at Willow Creek State Recreation Area they’ll repair flood damage to the lake’s west causeway, rock jetties and hike/bike trail.