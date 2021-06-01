WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Congressman Don Bacon says he wants a clearer future on what USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will look like after the pandemic.
Bacon is the ranking member on the Agriculture Subcommittee for Nutrition and Oversight, which has authority over SNAP.
He says there is bipartisan support to find a solution to what he calls the ‘cliff problem.’
"I think we need to look at something where you taper off the benefits and not just pull the plug on all of them. We have to come up with a program where if you earn $3 more, you only lose a dollar. We've got to come up with something that will incentivize more hours, pay raises, and promotions. You don't want someone to get a promotion and end up with less money in their pocket."
Bacon says there will be stronger negotiations over other parts of SNAP like unemployment waivers and what to do with the 15-percent pandemic-EBT expansion.
He expects lawmakers to find ‘middle ground’ before the final version heads to President Joe Biden.