NORFOLK - Grant Elementary, one of Norfolk Public Schools’ oldest buildings, will get renovated a bit.
At the Board of Education meeting earlier this week the release of bid documents was granted for the renovations.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said the renovations include enhancements to the main entrance for safety and security, installation of an elevator and new restrooms.
Robinson said the new restrooms will also create additional work space on the second level and a larger kindergarten classroom on the first level.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said face to face security at the entrances is preferred and will be great to do.
"Grant is one of only two school buildings in the district that rely on a camera system for security at our entrance as opposed to face to face communication through a window. Obviously face to face communication is better even though a camera is considered safe, but we would definitely prefer face to face communication."
The release of bid documents for the renovations were unanimously approved.