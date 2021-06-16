NORFOLK - It’s been a four year process, but renovation of the Johnny Carson exhibit at the Elkhorn Valley Museum is now complete and was celebrated during a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.
Executive Director Ashley Brown said the entire space was gutted when construction started.
"As the teams came in and we worked with local contractors, the design team was bringing in more and bigger pieces for the display, it was this beautiful realization of just an idea that occurred four years ago that has came to life."
Brown said she can safely say the exhibit is the best Johnny Carson display in the U.S. as it’s the largest collection of his belongings and even includes more multimedia to engage with the younger generation.
She said till September, if you visit the museum, you can see Johnny Carson’s car which is a 1939 Chrysler Royal currently owned by Jay Leno.
The exhibit is open to the public starting Friday.