KANSAS CITY, MO - It’s been a challenging, dynamic, and frustrating year for the Renewable Fuels Association according to the President and CEO.
Geoff Cooper says it has also been a resilient year because if the industry can get through a pandemic it can get through anything.
Cooper says following the election, they’ve seen a lot of momentum building toward a potential national low carbon fuel standard.
"We've seen the role that ethanol has played in meeting the objectives of state LCFS programs like the one in California. Ethanol has been responsible for about 40 percent of the greenhouse gas reductions achieved under the California LCFS and so we know ethanol can play a significant role in helping reduce emissions under these programs and we believe it would do the same thing under a national program."
Cooper says they fully expect that conversations will really kick up in the new year around a nationwide LCFS and they want to make sure their industry has a seat at the table for those conversations.
