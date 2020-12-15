NORFOLK - The remote learning programs Norfolk Public Schools will use was once again a topic of discussion at the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Director of Teaching and Learning Beth Nelson said they would have liked to offer Edgenuity at all grade levels however, the K-5 package minimum order far exceeded the number of NPS students being served and required them to use Edgenuity teaching staff, making it unaffordable.
Nelson said after extensively researching various learning programs, they decided to contract with Edmentum Calvert Learning for K-5.
"Calvert is a comprehensive online curriculum program that is project-based with supporting video lessons, language translation, read aloud capabilities and designed to occur in an asynchronous structure. It has automated grading responses on most assignments and generates 'next steps' to correct learning."
Director of Student Services and Safety Erik Wilson said they have received 203 contracts from students for remote learning for the second semester.