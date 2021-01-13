NORFOLK - Various Norfolk Public Schools students are learning at home now that the second semester has begun.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, Director of Teaching and Learning Beth Nelson said January 5th through the 7th was dedicated to Zoom meetings for students and parents to meet their teacher, learn about remote learning processes, log into the online curriculum and ask questions.
Nelson said they’ve gone to great lengths to implement a program that addresses learning and attendance.
"The remote learning program is set up for students to be successful but it is nothing like the experience that students had last spring during the emergency shut down. It has been mentioned before and I'll mention it again; student success in remote learning education is dependent upon the dedication of students to their school work and the dedication of parents/ guardians to support their children in this unusual environment."
Nelson said now that they are past the first phase of development and implementation, they will be moving onto the next phase of operation and maintenance.
She said student attendance and progress will be closely monitored during the 3rd quarter to ensure students aren’t falling behind and are meeting program goals and expectations.