LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Patrol will be doing its part this holiday season to keep impaired drivers off the road and others safe.
Public Relations Director Cody Thomas says they’re taking part in the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” effort that began Friday and goes through January 1st.
Thomas says troopers will perform high-visibility patrols throughout the state monitoring the roads for impaired drivers.
He says if you do have too much to drink, there are many other different ways you can get home without driving impaired.
"There are all the ride sharing options and taxi cabs, but around the holidays one of the things I think is really cool is you'll have organizations like Triple A where they will give you a free ride home. It's one of those options you can take advantage of if you didn't plan ahead and know you shouldn't be driving in the condition you're in."
Thomas says even if you’re just traveling across town, wear your seatbelt and never drive impaired.