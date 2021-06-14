NORFOLK - Northeast Nebraska will experience mid-90 temperatures throughout the week this week and with that hot weather it’s important to have heat safety front of mind.
Region 11 Emergency Management Director Bobbi Risor says the most important thing to do is stay hydrated.
Risor also says you should keep your pets water bowls full and never leave them or kids in a locked car for any length of time.
She says there are various signs to look out for to determine if you’re experiencing heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
"Consider dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, and muscle cramps heat exhaustion so you need to get in the shade or air conditioning and get hydrated. The worst one is heat stroke and if you stop sweating or get confused that means you've pushed past heat exhaustion into heat stroke. That is a medical emergency and you need to call 911 immediately."
Risor says it’s important to always pay attention to the weather forecast to know what to expect.