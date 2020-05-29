NORFOLK - A new program is looking to help local small businesses and its consumers during this time of uncertainty.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning says the “Regrow 2020 Program” is for all small businesses in Madison County.
Moenning says using the designated fund, a 50-percent match will be added to the value of any gift card or certificate purchased from an approved business.
"The idea was to make some kind of quick ingestion into cash that would both benefit small businesses and area customers and families, and households that have been hit hard during this time as well. The City came together with the (Norfolk Area) Chamber, and the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation and others to I think come up with a very creative idea to do this."
Moenning says the amount of funding awarded to each business will depend on the need.
Applications are available now and must be completed by noon on Friday June 5th.
For more information go to NorfolkAreaChamber.Com.