Regrow 2020 a success

NORFOLK - A success is how you could describe the recent ‘Regrow 2020’ program and its effort in helping local small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
President and CEO of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Denise Wilkinson says through the program, a 50-percent match was added to the value of any gift card or certificate purchased by consumers from an approved business.
Wilkinson says a number of sponsors helped raise $118,500 for the program.
"With the donations of $118,500, if you look at the math of that, that infused over $350,000 into the Norfolk and Madison County businesses. (The program) wasn't all just Norfolk businesses, and you know these retailers are just starting out after COVID-19. It's very difficult having to find creative methods to make their payments so we were excited to do this and I think it helped."
Wilkinson says some salons were sold out of gift cards in just two hours, and that was a pleasant surprise.
She says over 100 applications were received and 90 businesses were funded with gift cards.