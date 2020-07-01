Regrow 2020 a success

Regrow 2020
Photo Courtesy/Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce

NORFOLK - A success is how you could describe the recent ‘Regrow 2020’ program and its effort in helping local small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President and CEO of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Denise Wilkinson says through the program, a 50-percent match was added to the value of any gift card or certificate purchased by consumers from an approved business.

Wilkinson says a number of sponsors helped raise $118,500 for the program.

"With the donations of $118,500, if you look at the math of that, that infused over $350,000 into the Norfolk and Madison County businesses. (The program) wasn't all just Norfolk businesses, and you know these retailers are just starting out after COVID-19. It's very difficult having to find creative methods to make  their payments so we were excited to do this and I think it helped."

Wilkinson says some salons were sold out of gift cards in just two hours, and that was a pleasant surprise.

She says over 100 applications were received and 90 businesses were funded with gift cards.

