NORFOLK - The next generation of theatre lovers can learn the tricks of the trade as Norfolk Community Theatre is hosting youth theatre camps this summer.
Board President Libby McKay says they’ll be teaching the youth about Greek theatre this year.
McKay says kids will learn about every part of the theatre production.
"They work on helping build the set, find props, make costumes as well as do a lobby display so they get some front of house experience. The camp does put on three one act shows at the end."
The camp for youth ages 10 to 18 will run June 21st through the 26th and August 2nd through the 7th for youth ages 5 to 9.
She says it's $60 for the big kids and $40 for youth 5 to 9. Norfolk Arts Center members get a discounted price.
For more information or to register visit NCTheatre.Org.