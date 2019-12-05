Walter E. 'Ted' Carter

Vice Admiral Walter E. 'Ted' Carter, the priority candidate for the NU presidency, speaks during a press conference Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Varner Hall in Lincoln, Nebraska.

 World-Herald Service/Kayla Wolf

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials on Thursday confirmed a career military man and former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy as the president of the University of Nebraska system.

The university Board of Regents confirmed Walter “Ted” Carter as president, succeeding interim President Susan Fritz.

Officials began searching for a new president after Hank Bounds left the position in mid-August, leaving Fritz to oversee the system until a permanent replacement could be found.

The 60-year-old Carter had been superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, from 2014 until this year.

He will be paid a base salary of $934,600 with additional pay if he meets performance goals.

Tags

In other news

Regents confirm Carter to lead University of Nebraska system

Regents confirm Carter to lead University of Nebraska system

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials on Thursday confirmed a career military man and former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy as the president of the University of Nebraska system.The university Board of Regents confirmed Walter “Ted” Carter as president, succeeding interim President Susan …

Police say 4 arrested in August death now deemed a homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say four people have been arrested in the August death of a man.The case began on Aug. 6, when officers were called to an apartment complex in the Radial Hills neighborhood north of midtown Omaha.There, officers found 55-year-old Kelly Barges dead and decla…

Waverly man charged under Nebraska's new `revenge porn' law

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska man has been charged under a new law that makes it a crime to post pornographic images of others without their permission or to use the images for blackmail.Nineteen-year-old Hayden Butcher, of Waverly, was in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday a…

Police: Man fatally shot on Little Italy neighborhood street

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they're searching for a pair of suspects in the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in the city's Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.Officers were called to the area around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of gunfire and found a man on the sidewalk…

Toys for Tots campaign is underway

Toys for Tots campaign is underway

NORFOLK - Last year, the local Norfolk Area U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program had 120 volunteers and provided toys to nearly 1,500 kids in six counties.