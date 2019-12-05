Regents confirm Carter to lead University of Nebraska system

Tags
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials on Thursday confirmed a career military man and former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy as the president of the University of Nebraska system.The university Board of Regents confirmed Walter “Ted” Carter as president, succeeding interim President Susan …
NELIGH -*UPDATE* Lookout now over for Elkhorn Valley.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals is planning a $57 million expansion on its Lincoln campus and expects to begin construction in the spring.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say four people have been arrested in the August death of a man.The case began on Aug. 6, when officers were called to an apartment complex in the Radial Hills neighborhood north of midtown Omaha.There, officers found 55-year-old Kelly Barges dead and decla…
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on drug charges early Thursday morning.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska man has been charged under a new law that makes it a crime to post pornographic images of others without their permission or to use the images for blackmail.Nineteen-year-old Hayden Butcher, of Waverly, was in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday a…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they're searching for a pair of suspects in the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in the city's Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.Officers were called to the area around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of gunfire and found a man on the sidewalk…
WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Ben Sasse urged the passage of the United States, Mexico, Canada trade agreement on the Senate floor Wednesday.
NORFOLK - Last year, the local Norfolk Area U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program had 120 volunteers and provided toys to nearly 1,500 kids in six counties.