LINCOLN - Nebraskans receiving unemployment benefits are reminded they still have to follow some requirements to be eligible.
State Labor Commissioner John Albin tells News Talk WJAG if you decline to return to work because you’d rather receive the unemployment funding, then you will lose those benefits.
"The reason that they're allowed unemployment benefits or paid unemployment benefits is because there's no work available to them through no fault of their own. If they're offered work to return to then they have worked there. That rule is really no different than the rule has always been. If an employee was on layoff from a construction company and refuse to go back when they called them back to work, that was treated as a quit.
Albin says you also can’t quit your job without good cause.
He says if a workplace is operating during COVID-19 and you have underlying conditions, you need to have documented advice from your health physician saying you shouldn’t be working.
Albin adds they’re staying busy as more claims have been filed in the last two months than in the last three years combined.
For more information visit NEWorks.Nebraska.Gov.