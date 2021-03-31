MADISON - New congressional and state legislative district boundaries will soon be drawn in the Nebraska Legislature and after that’s done precinct lines in each county will have to be redrawn.
Madison County is getting ready for that as the purchase of redistricting software was considered at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Tyson Larson with gWorks which offers digitized maps said there are various levels of service they offer to help with redistricting. In the first level they’d take the current map of the county, make sure it’s legal, and make very little changes.
"With the second package it starts out the same as we give you a new map, but then we allow up to four hours of edits via email or phone call. We make the requested changes, send it back, and then time stops. So up to four hours of edits can be made that way."
Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Bena said it will be mid to late August when the state has Census data. The legislature will then get until October 1st to draw its lines and counties will have from then to October 31st to draw lines.
The commissioners unanimously approved a motion to purchase the second package from gWorks for $8,950.