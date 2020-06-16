OMAHA - The American Red Cross has announced all blood, platelet, and plasma donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Regional Communications Director Josh Murray says there’s also an urgent need for donations to help prevent a summer shortage.
Murray says the antibody test results will be available within seven to ten days.
"We know, people are really eager to find out more about COVID-19, maybe if they've been exposed and this is just something we are able to provide just as a value to our donors. It won't change any part of the donation process. We already do certain tests to make sure the blood is healthy, that we are receiving, and this'll just be added onto those tests on this."
Murray says the test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
He adds they’re seeking first time donors too as only three percent of people in the U.S. give blood.
To find a blood drive near you go to RedCrossBlood.org