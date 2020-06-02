OMAHA - The American Red Cross has issued an urgent need for blood donations as the hospital demand increases.
Regional Communications Director Josh Murray says when the COVID-19 pandemic first began they saw overwhelming support from the community.
Murray says a lot of people were reaching out looking for ways to help and blood donations increased.
"We actually were in almost too good of a spot as the need for hospitals went down - they started canceling elective surgeries - but now those elective surgeries are starting to be rescheduled and the need is starting to rise. We need people to try to find time to make an appointment to give so we can be able to meet those patient needs."
Murray says it’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days. So, they must constantly be replenished.
He says also all those who give during the month of June will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
To find a blood drive near you go to RedCrossBlood.org.