OMAHA - As we inch closer to the summer months, you’re encouraged to give the gift of life to avoid a summer slump.
Josh Murrary with the American Red Cross says a lot more people are busy during the summer so it’s hard to keep up with demands that may occur.
Murrary says they calling on all blood types.
"We wouldn't call it a shortage, or a critical need yet but we are seeing a dip and we want to make sure we don't get to the point where we feel like we have a shortage. We are encouraging people to try to find an opportunity to make an appointment and go and give blood so we can help meet the needs of patients."
Murrary says a person can donate blood every 56 days and is encouraged to do so.
He says also those who donate now until May 31st will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper, powered by Suburban Propane.
To find a blood drive near you go to RedCrossBlood.org.