American Red Cross

NORFOLK - The American Red Cross is experiencing a critical shortage of type O blood.

Communications Manager Samantha Pollard says currently the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O available.

Pollard says type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

She says influenza is widespread across the state and preventing some donors from giving, as well as winter weather caused some blood drives to be canceled.

She also encourages new donors to schedule an appointment to help meet the need.

To find a blood drive near you go to RedCrossBlood.org.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska regent Hawks says he won't seek 4th term on board

Nebraska regent Hawks says he won't seek 4th term on board

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A University of Nebraska Board of Regents member has decided not to seek another six-year term.Howard Hawks made the announcement Monday. He was first elected in 2002 to represent District 2, which includes part of Douglas County and nearly all of Sarpy County.The 84-yea…

Ice jam causing minor flooding in central Nebraska

LOUP CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an ice jam is causing minor flooding near Loup City in central Nebraska's Sherman County.The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory that is scheduled to expire Tuesday afternoon.The flooding is occurring in low-lying areas near the Nebrask…

Broken Bow council president takes over for recalled mayor

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — The president of the Broken Bow City Council has taken over as mayor following the recall of his predecessor, who's awaiting a criminal trial.Rod Sonnichsen was sworn in Friday to replace Jonathon Berghorst, who voters removed from office last week. The recall petitio…

Death penalty hearing set for man in Lincoln woman's slaying

Death penalty hearing set for man in Lincoln woman's slaying

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A June hearing has been scheduled for a three-judge panel to consider whether a man's crime qualifies for the death penalty or whether he should be sentenced to life in a Nebraska prison.Aubrey Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, were both charged in the 2017 slayin…