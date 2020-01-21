NORFOLK - The American Red Cross is experiencing a critical shortage of type O blood.
Communications Manager Samantha Pollard says currently the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O available.
Pollard says type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.
She says influenza is widespread across the state and preventing some donors from giving, as well as winter weather caused some blood drives to be canceled.
She also encourages new donors to schedule an appointment to help meet the need.
To find a blood drive near you go to RedCrossBlood.org.