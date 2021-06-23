NORFOLK - The American Red Cross is issuing an urgent call to all eligible blood donors.
Regional Communications Director Josh Murray says blood donations are usually on the decline over the summer months.
"In addition to that we've seen hospitals increase their demand of what they need. They're making up for some elective surgeries that didn't get done during the pandemic and some other transplants and things that they are scheduling now that they didn't schedule as much in the last 14-16 months."
Murray says donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
He says those who give now through June 30th will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card.
To find a blood drive near you go to RedCrossBlood.org.