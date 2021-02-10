NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested after drugs were found at a residence.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to the residence in the 600 block of South 9th Street after a baggie of a controlled substance was found.
Officers recovered the substance and it tested positive for methamphetamine.
Officers reviewed surveillance video footage and determined who had been in possession of it.
The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Hope Klug.
She was at the residence and placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.