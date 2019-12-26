NORFOLK - Since 2012 Northeast Community College has had 81 students and 12 faculty members travel internationally with over 400 credit hours earned.
Pam Saalfeld, Director of the Center for Global Engagement says in 2020 a total of 57 students will travel internationally with Northeast.
Saalfeld says they will have their first ever consortium trip.
"Northeast is partnering with the other four community colleges that are in our consortium to take 34 students and five faculty members to Ireland."
Saalfeld says nine students and three faculty members from Northeast’s biology department will travel to Puerto Rico as part of a biology class that examines environmental issues.
She says 14 students will travel to the United Kingdom, specifically England and Scotland, to study agricultural techniques in those countries.
Saalfeld says these trips have been and will continue to be educational, affordable, and life changing.