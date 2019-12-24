Holiday Travel
Courtesy of: charlottefive.com

LINCOLN - Every year a lot of people travel during the holiday season.

Julie Hall, Manager of Triple A Public Relations says if you plan to travel to your Christmas destination this year be wary of the added traffic on the road.

"We are projecting the most Americans on record for the year-end holiday season at 115.6 million from December 21st through January 1st."

Rose White, Public Affairs Director for Triple A Nebraska says in Nebraska, motorists are paying an average of $2.38 a gallon which is down eight cents from one month ago.

White says if you plan on going to a holiday party that involves alcohol, make sure you have someone to take you home. If you don’t, reach out to Triple A’s Tow to Go service.

For more information on holiday travel visit AAA.Com.

