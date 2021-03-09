STANTON - Two people from Norfolk were arrested in Stanton Tuesday morning.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, they were notified of a SUV driving recklessly on Highway 24 and it was located in Stanton.
The driver 35-year-old Travis Mace was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine. Mace had to be physically subdued after he refused to cooperate and take his hand out of his pocket.
Subsequently Mace was found to be in possession of several grams of methamphetamine. He further was found to be in possession of a stolen purse and credit cards taken from a vehicle in Norfolk Monday night. Several laptop computers were also seized and believed to have been stolen from the Norfolk area.
Mace faces charges of driving while intoxicated-drugs, theft by receiving, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, prohibited acts (influence of illegal drug) and a bond violation.
The passenger 23-year-old Courtney Greening was also arrested for prohibited acts and a bond violation.
Both were recently released from jail in Antelope County on felony charges.