NORFOLK - Promoting healthy, successful children and families through reading aloud is the mission of one organization supported by your contributions through the Norfolk Area United Way.
President of Read Aloud Norfolk Mark Claussen says their purpose is to educate people about the importance of reading aloud to children and providing books to help make it happen.
Claussen says they provide books newborns and at different events throughout the year.
He says United Way dollars make up about 50% of their budget, and help make all the services they offer a reality.
He says since 2003, Read Aloud Norfolk has distributed around 80,000 books.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.