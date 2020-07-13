HUMPHREY - The contractor is moving in Monday to begin construction on the Highway 81 and 91 intersection near Humphrey.
District Three Engineer Kevin Domogalla says they’ll be incorporating an RCUT which stands for Restricted Crossing U-Turn at the intersection.
"In essence what it does is eliminates those conflicts with people going straight or making a left turn through the intersection. With the accidents that we've been having at the 81/91 junction, this is the perfect solution to reduce those high speed right angle crashes."
Domogalla says they’ve reached out to other states that have done the RCUT design and they’ve said it has reduced accidents where they’ve installed them.
He says traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by flaggers or temporary traffic control devices while construction is going on.
Domogalla says anticipated completion is the early part of November.