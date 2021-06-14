LINCOLN - Natural gas usage was up significantly in February when Nebraska experienced unprecedented cold weather and now Black Hills Energy is trying to make up those increased costs.
Community Affairs Manager Mary Martin says the recovery of natural gas costs typically occurs over 12 months, but they instead proposed recovery of the costs over the next three years to reduce the impact to customers’ bills.
"We couldn't control the weather and we did our best trying to react to it. We're proud that our system held up as well and was reliable. Now we're just looking forward to try and recover some of those costs in a way that's more budget friendly for our customers in the state."
Martin says residential customers will see an average monthly increase of $10, and $38 for commercial customers with the costs varying seasonally starting in July.
She says they offer a free payment plan that averages the amount you pay each month called Budget Billing.
For more information visit BlackHillsEnergy.Com.