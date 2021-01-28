LINCOLN - A rate change has been approved by the Nebraska Public Service Commission for Black Hills Energy.
Community Affairs Manager for Black Hills Energy in Eastern Nebraska Mary Martin says they haven’t requested a rate review in Nebraska in nearly a decade and since then invested over $450 million in infrastructure.
Martin says the typical residential customer bill is estimated to increase by $4.02 per month, based on an average monthly usage of 58 therms.
"We'll send something out that kind of explains what the changes are going to look like so you'll know if you're around that mark. You could be below it, but you'll be able to see that coming in the month of February before the actual change kicks in. Once the change takes effect March 1st, then we'll start to ask folks to look out for that refund."
Martin says refunds will be issued to any residential or commercial customer who received tariff service during the interim rate period of September 1st through February 28th of last year.
For questions visit BlackHillsEnergy.Com/ReliableNE.