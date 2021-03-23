Rainfall Totals in NE Nebraska

.75 inches of rain fell Monday officially at Norfolk Regional Airport. So far, .82 has fallen at our radio studios in downtown Norfolk.
Other reports: Madison 1.10
Tilden: 1.00
Cedar Rapids 1.30
NORFOLK - Norfolk Police made an arrest Monday night after a disturbance call.
Any citizen who took Civics in high school knows the difference between a republic and a democracy.
NORFOLK - If you want to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines, ask questions and even register to get vaccinated, you’re encouraged to check out a free event at the Norfolk Public Library Wednesday.
COLUMBUS - The Nebraska Public Power District wants to remind you to be careful around downed power lines.
LINCOLN - This week is national Ag week and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is celebrating by visiting various towns throughout the state.
NORFOLK - Nebraskans have been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic over a year now, and one organization has felt the effects.
LINCOLN - A bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would help meat producers and processors as well as the consumer has been given first-round approval.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Despite being much smaller than normal because of the coronavirus, last years Nebraska State Fair ended with nearly $1.8 million profit.