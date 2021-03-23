Rainfall Totals in NE Nebraska

Thunder rain!

.75 inches of rain fell Monday officially at Norfolk Regional Airport.  So far, .82 has fallen at our radio studios in downtown Norfolk.

Other reports:  Madison  1.10

Tilden:  1.00

Cedar Rapids  1.30

LINCOLN - This week is national Ag week and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is celebrating by visiting various towns throughout the state.