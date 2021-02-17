Norfolk High School
Courtesy of: Custom Sports

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The head of the Nebraska School Activities Association says he plans to meet with Norfolk public school officials after reports that an Omaha girls basketball team was subjected to racial slurs at a game.

Omaha Northwest reported earlier this week that racial slurs were shouted at its girls while they were leaving the floor in Norfolk on Friday.

The NSAA executive director Jay Bellar says he will meet with Norfolk officials Thursday.

Norfolk Public Schools said in a statement that it does not tolerate racism and apologized for any inappropriate comments or actions. Bellar says Norfolk school officials are currently investigating the situation.

Tags

In other news

Ag group opposes two cattle branding reform bills

Ag group opposes two cattle branding reform bills

BROKEN BOW - The Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska advocates for all independent cattle producers and feeders and is trying to do just that by voicing its opposition of two bills in the Nebraska Legislature that would only benefit large operations.