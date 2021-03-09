Rabid bat captured in Norfolk

NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has been aware a bat recently captured tested positive for rabies.
Emergency Response Coordinator Melanie Thompson says this is the first infected bat captured in the district this year.
Thompson says rabies is something you need to take seriously as the bat did bite a human who has been treated.
"The process they would need to follow is, go to the emergency room call ahead and let them know that you've been bitten by a bat that tested positive for rabies. You will have to go through a series of shots. They give you rabies immunoglobulin around where the bat bites you."
Thompson says also you need to have your pets up to date on vaccinations as well.
She says without treatment, rabies is virtually 100-percent fatal, and it’s spread from animals to humans through saliva, bites and scratches.